Reports: Red Sox sign coveted free agent JD Martinez

BOSTON (WHDH) - According to multiple reports, the Boston Red Sox have finally made the big splash in the free agent market, signing highly sought after outfielder JD Martinez to a multi-year deal.

According to MLB.com’s John Morosi, the Sox signed the slugger to a 5-year deal with an opt-out option after two years. Morosi says the deal is for $110 million.

Martinez is coming off his most productive offensive season, batting .303 with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs in just 489 plate appearances after missing part of the season with a foot injury. Martinez began the year with the Detroit Tigers but was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks mid-season.

While in Arizona, Martinez went on a tear, hitting 29 of his 45 home runs with his new team. Martinez tied a major league record by hitting 16 home runs in September alone, batting .404 during that stretch.

Over his career, Martinez is a .285 hitter with 152 home runs and 476 RBIs in seven seasons.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)