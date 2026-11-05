FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots owner Robert Kraft had back surgery and will miss Rob Gronkowski’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday.

Kraft called Gronk to tell him the news.

“RKK, this just shows what type of guy he is,” Gronk said. “He called me yesterday to let me know before the news even came out. He was so sad.”

Doctors told Kraft, 85, to stay off his feet during his recovery. He will not be at Sunday’s game versus Green Bay, and he will not travel to Germany for the team’s game against Detroit on November 15.

Kraft told ESPN, “As much pain as I was in before having surgery, it pains me even more to miss the ceremony.”

Kraft’s son, Josh, filled in for him at a Brandeis University groundbreaking for a New Hillel Center, to be called the Robert Kraft Center for Jewish Life and Leadership. Kraft donated $100M to kick-start the renovation of the building.

“My dad really wanted to be here today,” Josh said. “But I heard him on the phone with President Levine, and he definitely will be here at the ribbon-cutting.”

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