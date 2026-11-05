FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots owner Robert Kraft had back surgery and will miss former Tight End Rob Gronkowski’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday.

Doctors told the 85-year-old Kraft to stay off his feet during his recovery. The Patriots said he also will not be at Sunday’s game versus Green Bay, and he will not travel to Germany for the team’s game against Detroit on November 15.

Gronkowski said Kraft called him to tell him the news.

“RKK, this just shows what type of guy he is,” Gronkowski said. “He called me yesterday to let me know before the news even came out. He was so sad.”

Kraft continued, “As much pain as I was in before having surgery, it pains me even more to miss the ceremony.”

Gronkowski played nine seasons (2010-2018) with the Patriots after he was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He won three Super Bowls with the team, and ranks first in Patriots history with 80 total touchdowns. He earned five Pro Bowl selections (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017) and four Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors (2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017).

Kraft, a self-proclaimed big fan of Gronk’s, said his one-handed catch against the Denver Broncos in 2014 is one of the best catches he’s ever seen. While noting the 37-year-old has had three back surgeries, Kraft told ESPN, “I always told Gronk that in my next life, I wanted to come back as him because I had never seen him have a bad day. But after a couple of back surgeries, I take that back. I never want to experience that again.”

Kraft’s son Josh filled in for him at a Brandeis University groundbreaking for a New Hillel Center, to be called the Robert Kraft Center for Jewish Life and Leadership. Kraft donated $10 million to kick-start the renovation of the building.

“Yesterday Mr. Kraft called me from his hospital bed. I reminded him we’ll have another cause to celebrate, after this building is opened, and we get to do amazing things here,” said Athur Levine, the Brandeis University President.

“My dad really wanted to be here today, but I heard him on the phone with President Levine, and he definitely will be here at the ribbon-cutting,” Josh said.

Gronkowski’s induction ceremony will be held Saturday November 7, 2026 at 1 p.m.

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