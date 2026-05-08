BOSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Chandler Simpson broke a sixth-inning tie with a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays won their seventh straight game by beating the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Thursday night.

Simpson added an RBI triple in the eighth for the Rays, who have won 13 of 14 overall. Junior Caminero hit a two-run homer in the ninth, his 10th of the season, and Yandy Díaz got his 1,000th career hit.

Tampa Bay used four relievers to cover the final five innings. Hunter Bigge (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Making his second major league start, Boston left-hander Jake Bennett (1-1) allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out one.

Tampa Bay took a 3-0 lead in the third behind RBI singles from Ben Williamson and Cedric Mullins and a sacrifice fly by Díaz. Boston tied it in the bottom half as Ceddanne Rafaela and Caleb Durbin produced run-scoring hits. The Rays also committed an error that led to a run.

Wilyer Abreu drove in a run for Boston, which was coming off a three-game sweep of Detroit on the road.

Tampa Bay starter Griffin Jax gave up three runs (two earned) and four hits in four innings. The right-hander struck out three and walked one.

Before the game, the Red Sox placed outfielder Roman Anthony on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain.

Up next

The teams play the second game of a four-game series Friday night. Tampa Bay RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-1, 3.18 ERA) opposes Boston LHP Connelly Early (2-2, 3.79).

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