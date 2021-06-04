BOSTON (WHDH) - Owners of the Boston Red Sox and a local real estate developer are releasing detailed sketches of their vision for the area around Fenway Park.

They’re proposing to build office space, residential units, restaurants and stores on the streets bordering the park.

If the plans are approved, work could begin by next year and would take up to seven years to complete.

