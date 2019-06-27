New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is setting the record straight about his relationship with what many consider his biggest rival on the football field.

Brady took to Instagram Wednesday to post a picture of himself and retired quarterback Peyton Manning decked out in suits and sunglasses.

His caption for the photo read, “Spoiler alert… we were friends this whole time. Always great to see you Peyton!”

The two quarterbacks grew their rivalry over a span of more than a decade, meeting on the field 17 times in their careers, including four times in the AFC Championship.

The revelation between the Patriots star and retired quarterback, who played for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, left fans and celebrities with mixed emotions.

“Only love (winky face emoji),” commented supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who is married to Brady.

Comedian Kevin Hart also commented, writing, “Well this changes everything.”

Several others left goat emojis on the post, signifying that Brady and Manning may be the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)