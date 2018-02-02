Justin Timberlake opened up about his upcoming Super Bowl performance and his friendship with Tom Brady.

Timberlake and Brady both belong to the same country club and they have played golf together.

Earlier this week, Brady was asked who his man crushes are and Timberlake made the list.

The singer said the feeling is mutual.

“I love Tom Brady. There I said it,” Timberlake told reporters. “I actually texted Tom before the conference championship game and I said, ‘I’m going to the Super Bowl; are you going to the Super Bowl?'”

Timberlake went on to say that Brady is the type of guy you would invite over to watch the Super Bowl, but “the problem is he’s always in the Super Bowl.”

This will be Timberlake’s third halftime show appearance.

