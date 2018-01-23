(WHDH) – Tom Brady and the Patriots won the AFC Championship once again.

TB12 is back in the biggest game of all for the eighth time, an NFL record.

So, what’s not to like? Ask anyone who is not rooting for the Patriots, and they could probably tell you.

The New York Post called it the worst Super Bowl ever for New Yorkers—at least since 2005 when the Patriots last played the boys from Philly.

The Pats have become the new evil empire in the sports world.

Remember when a Red Sox executive called the Yankees the Evil Empire in 2002?

It didn’t bother New Yorkers—they just kept winning. Red Sox fans were crushed.

That might be the lesson Pats fans must learn from the hatred on Twitter and Facebook, and from your cousin in Philly—just grin and win.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)