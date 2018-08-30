Tiger Woods returning to Boston for first time in 5 years

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Tiger Woods is returning to Boston for the first time in five years to compete in the Dell Technologies Championship.

The 14-time major title winner says he’s excited to be back at TCP Boston.

“The people here have always supported this event. I mean, they come out in droves and they’re loud and it’s been fun,” Woods said with a smile.

Woods tees off at 8:51 a.m. Friday after competing in New Jersey for The Northern Trust.

This may be the last year Woods takes part in the tournament at TCP Boston as the 42-year-old gets older and the course becomes a biannual location for the PGA Tour.

PGA officials announced earlier this year that TPC Boston will remain part of the FedExCup Playoffs but will rotate with greater New York City every other year as the host of The Northern Trust.

“It’s a shame we’re not coming here annually but biannual is not bad,” Woods said.

He added that he is grateful to still be competing at a high level, especially considering his past injuries.

