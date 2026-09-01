BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story drove in the winning run with a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning after Seattle walked the two batters before him intentionally, lifting the Boston Red Sox to a 9-8 comeback victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

Jarren Duran hit a two-run homer and Mickey Gasper a solo shot for the Red Sox, who were coming off a rough weekend when they dropped three of four to the Yankees.

Randy Arozarena had four hits, including a homer over the Green Monster, drove in four runs and scored three times for the Mariners, who have lost five straight.

Aroldis Chapman (3-4) worked a scoreless 10th.

Nick Sogard sacrificed, then the Mariners walked the next two batters, before Story lined a 3-2 pitch from Cooper Criswell (2-2) into the left-center gap.

Boston tied it against Andrés Muñoz in the ninth. Roman Anthony had a leadoff triple when center fielder Julio Rodríguez tried to make a sliding catch before the ball hopped past him, and scored on Ceddanne Rafaela’s fly to left.

Trailing 5-3 in the sixth, Arozarena’s two-run single tied it before Dominic Canzone’s two-run double gave Seattle the lead.

Boston had taken a 5-3 edge on Rafaela’s two-run single.

Arozarena’s homer, estimated at 402 feet, sliced it to 3-2 in the third before his RBI single tied it.

Boston starter Payton Tolle gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings. In a lighter moment, he pounced off the mound to grab Canzone’s dribbler up the first-base line and cut him off before hugging him while making the tag.

Gasper, recalled when Willson Contreras went on the injured list with a strained left hamstring, homered into Boston’s bullpen.

Up next

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (9-9, 4.36 ERA) is set to pitch the middle game of the three-game series Tuesday. The Red Sox starter was not immediately announced.

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