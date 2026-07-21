BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox improbable turnaround rolled on Monday night as they came back to beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5, extending the second-longest winning streak in club history to 14 games. They are now one win away from tying the franchise’s all-time record, set by Hall of Famer Ted Williams and the 1946 team.

Third baseman Caleb Durbin delivered the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, and said the electricity of the moment solidified it as one of the top of his young career. He said he is not shy about chasing that record down.

“You try not to, but I want it. I can’t speak for anyone else, we haven’t really talked about it, but, shoot. Yeah I want it, I want to make history here,” Durbin said. “When it’s all said and done, and hopefully it’s not done for a little while, but we’ll look back on it and look at how cool of a run it is.”

The Sox’ winning streak, which dates back to July 3, includes sweeps on the road of the Los Angeles Angels, first place Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, and a four-game sweep of the first place Tampa Bay Rays at home.

“We’re winning, we’re winning! This is fun,” said Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras. “If it happens, it would be great for us, we would have to celebrate that. If it doesn’t happen, we have to keep going. We are relentless, we are resilient, we are looking forward to keep going this way.”

“We’re playing good baseball. I know it’s hard to win that many games in a row when you’re playing good baseball, but we’re just doing a lot of things right,” said Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy. “The number of wins in a row is hard to believe…but they’re giving everything they got, they’re executing, they’re doing a great job.”

Contreras said he is glad the Red Sox have given themselves a chance to play meaningful baseball for the second straight season.

“We’re on the way, there’s a lot of season left, there’s a lot of game left to be played, but if we keep playing with the energy we’re playing right now, good things are going to happen, and special things are going to happen,” he said.

The Red Sox are hoping storms in the forecast will hold off Wednesday night as they are set for game two against the Orioles at Fenway Park.

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