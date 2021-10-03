It took a long time for Mac Jones to make his way from Jacksonville, Florida to the turf of Gillette Stadium as he battles Tom Brady tonight, but his elementary school teachers knew he was headed for greatness.

“I did tell him, you’re going to be a football player, because that boy he lived for recess,” fifth grade teacher Dawn Collins recalled. “We knew he was someone special.”

Collins and kindergarten teacher Jill Bobbitt taught Jones at Bolles Elementary in Jacksonville, and he still keeps in touch with them to this day despite living the life of an NFL player.

“It doesn’t faze him at all, he’s good form the heart. He’s a good person,” Bobbit said. “He’s very well-grounded, Mac will always be Mac.”

But he also has the skills to take on Brady, Collins said, predicting an upset as the Patriots play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.

“Tom Brady has so much experience and he’s got that in his court but you know what? Sometime that underdog comes up and bites you in the butt,” Collins said. “They could be punching [Jones] in the gut and he’s still looking at the prize.”

