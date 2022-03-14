FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHDH) — The Major League Baseball lockout had the season looking uncertain but now that a deal has been reached, the Boston Red Sox are back in action with spring training underway.

Players could be seen practicing Sunday at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida ahead of the team’s first exhibition game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he is grateful that the season is set to get underway following the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history.

“I’m glad that both sides got into an agreement and we’re back and we got baseball,” he said. “We’re playing 162 (games) and it should be fun.”

Despite the opening day being less than a month away, Cora says they have to ease into things.

“I know everyone is talking about spring and how fast it’s going to be and whatever but we got to slow it down,” he said. “We got to make sure everybody’s healthy; everybody has their legs under them and then we go.”

Cora has set goals for this season, including the club being more consistent.

“Last year at one point of the season, we were the best team in the big league. At one point in the season, we were the worst team in the big league,” he said. “At one point in the playoffs, we were the hottest team in the playoffs and then we became the coldest team in the playoffs, so we’re looking for consistency.”

Spring training tickets are on sale on the MLB website.

