ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Willson Contreras returned to the Boston Red Sox lineup for Sunday’s regular-season finale after missing eight games because of an injured right hand.

Contreras, who entered leading the Red Sox with with 27 homers and 81 RBIs, batted third as the designated hitter against the Chicago Cubs in a game moved from Fenway Park to Tropicana Field because of rain.

Contreras was hit on his right hand by a Jakob Junis pitch on Sept. 17.

He entered Sunday second in the AL with a .387 on-base percentage.

Contreras is Boston’s regular first baseman.

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