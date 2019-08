(WHDH) — The XFL has revealed the names and logos of the teams that will be participating in the 2020 season.

The team names were announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

Dallas Renegades

D.C. Defenders

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

New York Guardians

Seattle Dragons

St. Louis BattleHawks

Tampa Bay Vipers

