The storms of yesterday are long gone, and now we have a dry and comfortable weekend in front of us! In my opinion, I think we have the best weather out of anyone else across the country this holiday weekend.

The forecast will have a common theme. Cool mornings will lead to nice afternoons with mostly sunshine. There will be a slight breeze this afternoon that will keep any sea breezes from developing along the coast.

It will be pleasant at the beaches today. Luckily, the rip current risk is low this weekend, so go enjoy the water!

Good game day forecast at Alumni Stadium. Go Eagles!

-MB