50/50 Weekend: Mild & Dry Today, Rainy & Raw Sunday

For our Saturday, we’ll see the clouds thickening up ahead of Sunday’s rain that will fill in later tonight. Highs today stretch into the mid to upper 50s inland, low to mid 50s at the coast. Overall, today is a great day to get outside, get some yard work done or just get some fresh air (but sticking to social distancing).

As for the timing of the rain later this evening and tonight, the leading edge of rain will move into south central MA and SE MA around 8PM.

Overnight lows tonight only dip into the upper 30s to low 40s.

We will likely see a bit of a lull in the action by 7AM Sunday, before another round of widespread rain (a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out) sweep in by the afternoon hours.

The rain sticks around for Sunday evening, too.

Sunday’s soaking rain provides us with at least a half inch to an inch of rainfall across the region. However, tomorrow will be cloudy, wet and raw with highs only into the 40s.

At least Sunday will provide relief to those who suffer from the early spring allergies. Currently, juniper, poplar, and maple are the main culprits for those suffering from allergies at this time.

After today’s mild temperatures, we fall back into the 40s from Sunday through Wednesday and an unsettled pattern sticks around for the week under mainly cloudy skies with a chance for showers each day.

At least by the end of the week, 50s return.