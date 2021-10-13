Today was day 2 with highs in the 70s across the region. We’ll likely see another day in the 70s tomorrow.

With yesterday and today’s warmth, this October in Boston is now the 6th warmest on record (and we still have the rest of the month to get through).

This evening, if you’re planning on spending some time outdoors, it’s nice especially for a mid-October evening.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to around 60 under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday brings another day in the 70s under partly sunny skies. A passing sprinkle cannot be ruled out, but the bulk of the region should be dry.

Friday also has a sprinkle threat, otherwise we’re looking at mainly cloudy skies to end out the week with highs in the low 70s.

Heading into the weekend, the dewpoints will be on the rise and it will feel a bit more muggy Saturday ahead of a cold front that will usher in rain chances for Saturday night.

It will also be a bit more breezy for the first half of the weekend as that front approaches.

Behind the cold front, temperatures dip much closer to normal, back into the mid 60s for the second half of the weekend. Speaking of Sunday, with the Pats back at Gillette, the forecast is a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 60s at the start of the game, falling back into the upper 50s by the last play.

Looking ahead to the following work week, for the ALCS games on Monday and Tuesday at Fenway, it’s looking dry under partly cloudy skies. Dry conditions persist into midweek.