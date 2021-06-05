It will be a hot weekend, and the heat continues into next week.

It’s a great day to head to the pool or beach today. Highs will reach into into the low 90s this afternoon and there will be plenty of sunshine. The UV index is up to a 9 today. That puts us as 20 minutes to sunburn. If you’re going to be outside, don’t forget to reapply sunscreen.

Temperatures at the immediate coastline make it into the low and mid 80s today. The Cape will be cooler in the the 70s. Sunday will be warmer with beaches getting into the mid and upper 80s. Both weekend days are mainly sunny.

If you haven’t put up the AC unit, you’ll want to do it ahead of this heat wave. The next 4 days will be in the 90s. Today and tomorrow are muggy, and then Monday will feel tropical with humidity increasing into next week.

This will be the first heat wave of 2021. On average we see three 90º days in June, but this year we kick off the month with 4 back-to-back 90º days.