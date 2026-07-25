Happy Saturday! Once again we’re waking up to beautiful sunshine and comfy conditions (at least for this time of year). Temperatures are in the 60s this morning, while dew point temperatures are in the 50s.

As for this afternoon? We’ll see the coast in the 70s and inland cities in the low 80s. Humidity stays low, and we’ll stay mostly sunny!

Whether you’re heading to Gillette to watch Patriots Training Camp this morning, the Sox game in the afternoon, or the Revs game this evening, it’ll be a great day for sports AND weather in New England.

Tomorrow will be close to today in kind. In fact, temperatures will remain close to the same, and humidity will still stay low. However, we’ll see a few more clouds in the sky, particularly in the second half of the day for Southeastern Massachusetts.

We flip the switch as soon as we jump from the weekend back to the weekdays. Monday will be almost like a transition day, where we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as well as the potential for an isolated shower or storm in the second half of the day, especially for Central and Western Massachusetts. Most of the day will stay dry if you’re looking to get outdoors, but rain chances (unlike the last few days) aren’t zero.

Rain chances go WAY up Tuesday and Wednesday as our next system rolls through. This will bring scattered showers and storms on Tuesday, especially in the second half of the day. Showers and storms hang on through most of the day Wednesday as well.

This storm starts to push out of the area as we head into Thursday, but a remaining shower isn’t out of the question. That said, Thursday looks considerably drier than Tuesday and Wednesday do.