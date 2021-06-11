It is mild with morning showers Saturday, and then we warm up to end the weekend with highs near 80 Sunday.

Light showers move in between 11PM-1AM tonight. Rain will be on and off overnight with some wet weather lingering into early Saturday morning. Expect showers until 9-10AM, patchy drizzle from 10-11AM and then it’s dry after that. Skies will gradually clear between 2-4 PM. The day starts cool with temperatures in the upper 50s, and then we make it into the low 70s in the afternoon.

It will be mild for outdoor dining Saturday evening with temperatures in the mid 60s. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80. There could be a shower or two late in the day. Monday will feel muggy. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered storms starting mid-day. Temperatures are near normal in the mid 70s.

If you’re doing a quick getaway this weekend to the Cape or the Lakes Region, overall, it’s a good weekend weather-wise. The Cape will have showers until about 11AM, and then patchy drizzle until 1 PM. After that, skies will clear up a bit. Highs reach into the low and mid 60s. Sunday starts with sunshine and then the afternoon has a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warmer on Sunday on the Cape with highs in the 70s.

The Lakes Region starts with clouds on Saturday and sprinkles very early in the morning. Skies begin to clear mid-day (11AM-1PM). Sunday is warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Skies start mainly sunny, and then become partly sunny in the afternoon.