Another Beautiful Weekend

7Weather- We’re looking at another weekend with fantastic weather!

It will be clear and cool tonight. Open up the windows, and let the fresh air in! Temperatures dip down into the 40s and 50s.

Saturday will have a fall feel! Dew points will be in the 40s, meaning we have dry, comfy air around. Highs will be near 70 inland, and in the mid 60s at the coast. Expect a full day of sunshine.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid 70s inland, and near 70 at the coast. The day will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for isolated showers after sunset.

We have great weather for outdoor dining the next few days. Saturday and Sunday are looking great for brunch. If you plan to dine outdoors for dinner, it will be cool, and you might need a light layer. Monday is a bit warmer with highs near 80. The day starts partly cloudy, and then it gradually clears up.

Ready for fall? Ready or not, it will feel like fall on Tuesday. The day is sunny with morning temperatures in the upper 40s, and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

We warm back up between 75-80º Wednesday and Thursday, but humidity remains low.