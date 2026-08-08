Another steamy day to add to the tally! We’re waking up to temperatures in the 70s this morning… but dew point temperatures are in the 70s too.

What else is new? It’s a sticky start to a hot and humid day, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s for the coast, and the upper 80s and low 90s inland. We do not have a Heat Advisory today, but it’ll still feel like we’re in the low to mid 90s for most of the afternoon! Remember to keep hydrating, and take breaks in the a/c when you can.

We also have the potential for a shower or storm later in the day. Rain chances aren’t tremendous, but in a similar trend to what we’ve seen this week, an isolated shower or a rumble of thunder is something to watch for, especially after about 2 PM.

Tomorrow is nearly identical to today. It’ll be hot and humid with highs between about 84 -92 degrees (slightly cooler for the coast, but still warm overall). While most of Sunday stays dry, we can’t count out the chance of an isolated shower or storm in the second half of the day. That said, plan for dry weather beyond all else– just don’t be caught off guard if you catch a few drips and drops.

No surprise, this makes for a great beach weekend. That said, don’t forget the umbrella and sunscreen (along with a water bottle, of course)! The UV index will be very high both weekend days!

We finally start to feel a slight difference on Monday. It’ll still be mostly sunny and quite hot (highs in the upper 80s and low 90s), but it won’t be nearly as humid.

The pattern really starts to break down on Tuesday! While the first half of the day looks warm and somewhat muggy (though not as much so as the last few days), the second half will have showers and storms as a cold front rolls through. After the front comes cooler, drier air, and a massive difference to the feel.

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 80s– much closer to average for this time of year!

We do have another chance for showers and storms on Thursday. Temperatures will stay consistent, however in the low to mid 80s for most.