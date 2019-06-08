Another Picture Perfect Day

Sunday will be another sun-filled and warm day! We can’t ask for better weather in New England.

If you’re headed to the beach, it will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday with temps between 69-75º. The UV Index remains “very high”, so make sure you re-apply sunscreen throughout the day. Water temps are still cold in the upper 50s.

It will be another great day at Fenway, weather-wise. Temps will be in the mid 70s at first pitch and through the entire game.

It looks like a sea breeze does not kick in Sunday afternoon in Boston, allowing temps to get into the upper 70s.

Monday’s game will likely start with just a few sprinkles, and then the chance for rain goes up throughout the game. It’s best to take the rain gear, if you have tickets for Monday’s game. There is a chance for rain on Tuesday, but mainly before the game. First pitch is looking good with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s. Wednesday’s game has mostly clear skies and it is mild in the 60s.