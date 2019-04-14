Another Unseasonably Warm Day, Rain/Wind Marathon Monday

Yesterday, we saw a glimpse of early summer time weather when high temperatures stretched into the low to mid 70s.

Now today, we will not be nearly as warm as yesterday, but we will still be above normal for this time of the year. Temperatures this afternoon are expected into the low to mid 60s, slightly cooler along the immediate coast.

Expect a few late day showers, after dinner time. More widespread showers are expected tonight and will continue into Monday morning.

Heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out Monday morning, but it’s likely that the whole day will not be a complete washout. A few dry breaks are possible by midday and it will be mild, MUCH WARMER than last year’s Boston Marathon.

At the starting line, temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with rain showers likely.

At the half way mark, temperatures are expected in the low 60s with a few spot showers.

The finish line features temperatures in the low to mid 60s by noon under mostly cloudy skies. By 3PM, a few showers are still within the vicinity.

Winds start to shift to out of the west by tomorrow afternoon as the system lifts north and eastward. Once the winds shift to out of the northwest, the winds will start to become quite blustery.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for around and north of the Mass Pike for Monday evening and continuing into early Tuesday. Gusts could reach between 35-50 MPH, but thankfully, these winds will be after the Marathon.

Tuesday will be drier, windy in the morning then turning breezy into the afternoon. Highs will be back to seasonable, in the upper 50s. Wednesday also seasonable. Rain chance increase Thursday afternoon, as well as Friday. Friday will be warmer with highs near 70, followed by rain by the evening, which will continue into Saturday.