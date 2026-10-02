August or October? Today will feel more like August than October with temperatures climbing to the lower 80s along with some humidity too. Whether you appreciate this return to summer or prefer the fall feel, just enjoy it because it’s one and done, and we’re back to the fall feel this weekend. We still will fight some clouds today, but it’ll be brighter than the last few days have been. Eventually we’ll bring some showers to the mix this afternoon, evening and overnight.

That cold front will push in later today touching off a few isolated showers this afternoon, evening and first part of the overnight. It’s not going to rain all night long, but if you have Friday night plans, maybe pack an umbrella because you may just get tagged by a passing shower. All of the showers will be gone by Saturday morning.

On the back side of that cold front, we’ll head back to October. In fact we have just about a picture perfect fall weekend on tap. Saturday will be full of sunshine with temperatures climbing to the mid and upper 60s. That’s about spot on the average for early October. Sunday is a little cooler, but still not out of the ordinary for October. We’ll have an east wind on Sunday which will make the coast feel a little cool probably, but still very nice for fall. Sunday won’t be quite as bright as we increase the clouds with another cold front Sunday evening. That will again bring a few showers to the mix, but they should hold off until pretty late Sunday, so most of your day will be just fine for the apple orchards, pumpkin patches, or any of your fall plans.