After two cool days (well, we really weren’t cool… we were average), the warm pattern has returned. Some of us saw that already this morning, seeing overnight temperatures starting out 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Others were about the same as yesterday morning. It was really dependent where the clouds set up overnight.

Despite where we start, we’ll all end up near 70 degrees this afternoon with a lot of sunshine in place!

Sox game tonight looks great once again. It will be warmer, in part to it just being a warmer day, and also the game starts at 5pm instead of 8pm. I would still bring a layer for the later innings tonight if you’re headed down to Fenway.

We’ll get a few mild days to close out the work week with 70s back for Thursday and Friday. Then more fall like air settles back in for the weekend and early next week.