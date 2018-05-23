Beautiful End to the Work Week

After a showery and cooler Tuesday, Wednesday brought back the warmth with highs in the mid to upper 70s at the coast (a seabreeze developed in the afternoon, keeping the coastline cooler), while farther inland, temperatures stretched into the low to mid 80s.

A cold front to the north is having a tough time sliding southward, spurring a few strong to severe storms in Maine earlier today, tonight, we’ll just see a few clouds associated with that front as it traverses southern New England.

Tomorrow morning, we wake up to coastal clouds, mostly clear inland. Highs Thursday will be above average, but slightly cooler than Wednesday. We’ll see highs into the low to mid 70s inland, 60s closest to the coastline with a northeast wind.

Friday, a summery start to the holiday weekend with highs stretching into the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, we pump up the humidity, and also the high temperatures near 90. However, this is ahead of a cold front to the north that will spur up a few thunderstorms Saturday evening, so just keep your eyes to the skies for your Saturday evening outdoor plans. Sunday, scattered showers as that front crosses southern New England. Mostly cloudy with highs much more spring-like into the low to mid 60s and much more comfortable with lower dewpoints.

Memorial Day Monday looks to be improving with highs near 70 and a lingering shower or two. As everyone returns to work after the extended holiday weekend, Tuesday and Wednesday flip back to near 80s and partly sunny.

Be sure to stay tuned for the very latest changes to the forecast with 7News and we hope everyone has a wonderful and safe Memorial Day Weekend.