Beautiful Holiday Weekend!

This blog will be short. And in the weather department, short is usually a good thing since there isn’t much to talk about. And for your holiday weekend, there’s not much to say beyond “sunny and beautiful!”

Let’s start on Friday:

Sunshine returns tomorrow! For most of us already by tomorrow morning, it may take until midday for the clouds to clear the Cape. It will be a muggy start tomorrow with falling humidity through the day. Temperatures inland climb to the mid 80s… upper 70s on the coast.

Labor Day Holiday Weekend:

Saturday is the coolest of the three days. Inland spots climb to the mid 70s with low 70s on the coast. Sunshine returns and humidity stays low. Sunday and Monday are a touch warmer both inland and on the coast. Enjoy!

If there’s one complaint with the beautiful, sunny stretch is we desperately need water. The drought monitor updated today has a good chunk of us in a severe drought. Our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until mid to late week next week.