Many of us are waking up to rain showers this morning. Those rain showers are along a cold front that is sweeping out the heat and humidity for the rest of the work week and into the first part of the weekend. Despite the clouds and rain this morning, we’ll see the sun come out by late morning and it’s shaping up to be a great afternoon. Sun will return and humidity will drop this afternoon.

The real refreshing stuff arrives tonight and that will set up a beauty of a day tomorrow: low humidity, temperatures near 80°, and a lot of sunshine!

Once the humidity falls this afternoon, it stays low through the first half of the holiday weekend!

Speaking of, the first half of the holiday weekend looks about perfect. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are perfect days. Humidity stays in check, temperatures are right about where we should be, and sun is out in full force. Sunday will see some changes as humidity creeps back up and spotty showers and storms return Sunday afternoon and Monday. Neither of those days is a washout but you’ll likely have some wet weather to dodge if you’re outside.

Tomorrow, September 1st, marks the start of meteorological fall and fall is the season of change. Look how much change we see over those three months: September, October, and November. Our average high tomorrow is 78° but by November 30th the average high is just 47°.