Below Average Temperatures This Week

7Weather- A cold front cleared the area yesterday and now we are stuck with colder temperatures the rest of the week.

Every day this week will be in the 30s with the exception of Saturday, with temperatures in the upper 20s.

The average high for Boston is 45º and 41º for Worcester. That puts our highs this week about 10 degrees below average.

It’s going to be chilly but we are nowhere near record breaking cold.

The coldest high on record for Boston is 16º set back in 1906 and the record low is 2º set back in 1940.

The coldest high on record for Worcester is 15º set back in 1989 and the record low is -9º set back in 1940.

Wednesday morning will feature cold temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. By 9 AM it will still be cold into the middle 20s.

We reach into the middle 30s Wednesday afternoon and it will be mostly sunny. Thursday will have a chilly breeze, sunshine and highs in the upper 30s.