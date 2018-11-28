Blustery and Chilly Conditions Continue into Thursday

Overnight tonight, the wind sticks around, but the clouds do not. We’ll see the temperatures slide back into the low to mid 30s.

Thursday we kick off the morning commute with temperatures in the low 30s.

Thursday brings another blustery and chilly day, but at least we’ll see ample amounts of sunshine with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A few spots will even reach near 40 by midday.

The next round of showers slide in late Friday into early Saturday, then another round of rain showers move in for most of Sunday. With the rain moving in, we are tracking a warm-up for Sunday and into Monday before cooling things off into the low to mid 30s through the middle of the next work week.