7Weather- How’s everyone holding up with the cold? Boston dropped to -10 overnight! This is coldest air in 66 years, since January 1957 when the temperature dropped to -12. Overnight, temperatures across the area dropped below freezing too, to near -15 for some. Those are just the actual air temperatures. When you factor in the gusty NW wind (you no doubt heard it), it felt like -30 to -40. Brutal cold.

Ocean effect snow fell overnight across the Lower Cape. Provincetown has reported light snow for a few hours. Interesting when you see the temperature contrast helping to initiate those showers, as low as -4 in Provincetown while the ocean water is a mild low 40s.

It’ll still be cold today, but it’ll be an improvement. Wind Chill Warnings are still in place through the morning. The overall trend is that temperatures will go from negative readings to the double digits and teens by the afternoon. It’s more the wind chill readings you want to pay attention to. This morning it’s still gusty. By the afternoon/evening, there will be less wind and thus less wind chill. It’ll feel closer to what the temperature actually reads. And yes still cold. This is very dry air so we’ll see plenty of sun before more clouds move in later today.

Overnight, low temperatures will be in the teens. Dewpoints will start to come up overnight, but you might still want to have your humidifiers going. When you start your Sunday, temperatures will be in the 20s.

Two very different days this weekend! -30 to -40 wind chills to 40s for actual temperatures tomorrow. A warm front will lift through along with a SW breeze to boost temperatures. It’ll still be breezy but not as gusty as overnight.

Looking ahead to the week. No more Arctic air! It’s mild. Mid to upper 40s with maybe some towns squeezing out some 50s. Unsettled with some rain showers late in the week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black