After winter weather on Saturday, we see a break between storm systems on Sunday, with highs in the low 40s and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

By Monday evening rain and snow moves back into New England as a developing Nor’easter heads our way.

Scattered showers will quickly transition from rain to snow overnight Monday into Tuesday, with some locations staying all rain.

Wind and coastal flooding are a concern as the storm intensifies on Tuesday. Wind gusts could reach 60mph in spots.

As the storm wraps up Tuesday night into Wednesday, locations closer to the coast will change from rain to snow as cold air wraps behind the storm.

The storm should move out by Wednesday around noon, leaving behind significant snowfall for most of the area.

