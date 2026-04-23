What a difference a day makes! After a very dreary Wednesday, we’ve had a breezy but bright, and mild Thursday overall.

Highs for most were in the 60s for most, a little above-average for this time of year, and nice when paired with the sunshine. That said, going back to the “breezy” part of the forecast, we did see gusts up into the 30s today, and even now we still have gusts in the 20s!

Keep that in mind if you’re heading to Fenway OR to the Garden tonight! On the way in to either the Sox game or the B’s game, temperatures will be in the neighborhood of 60 but with a stiff breeze. By the time both games are done, temperatures will be in the upper 40s, but it will be less breezy.

Lows overnight will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, with highs near 50 on the coast and in the mid to upper 50s inland. However, it will still be bright and not nearly as breezy as today!

We’ll see more mid and high level clouds on Saturday as a storm slides to our south. This may produce an isolated shower for parts of the South Coast, but we stay otherwise dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s inland, but right around 50 for coastal towns. Sunday starts off with the same cloud-cover, though the afternoon looks brighter. Highs will be around 60 inland, but closer to 50 for the coast once again.

Things get a little tricky on Monday. That storm I mentioned? The one that slides to our south? We have to keep an eye on that. If timing is on our side (at least for those who hope to stay dry), high pressure will help to send this area of low pressure on its’ merry way to the southeast and out of our hair. We’d have a potentially breezy but dry Monday as a result.

There is a slight chance that this system stalls, hanging around just a little too long on Monday before high pressure shoves it to the southeast and away from our coastline. Should this happen, we’ll have a cloudy, wet & windy Monday .

Otherwise, rain chances stay pretty slim for the next few days. We may see an isolated shower Tuesday evening, but our next good chance of rain looks like it’ll be this coming Wednesday.