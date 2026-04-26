Happy Sunday! It was a lovely weekend, overall. We’ll have more wonderful weather to kick off the new work week, but eventually we’ll see the return of some wet weather.

First, evening temperatures will drop into the 40s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly clear skies. It won’t be windy, either.

Your Monday starts chilly and bright, but at least the ample sunshine will help to warm us up into the low 60s. It will be a few more degrees cooler at the coastline compared to farther inland.

Tuesday looks similar with more clouds rolling in toward the end of the day. Otherwise, we’ll start near the upper 30s with highs into the upper 50s. Again, it will be cooler at the coast.

The Celtics game is Tuesday at 7 p.m., and if you’re going to be out and about before and after the game, the weather looks good!

Wednesday looks cloudier. The morning will start near 40 degrees with highs into the low 60s. We have a chance for a few spotty showers.

Thursday will be the wettest day this week with likely rain and lows in the low 40s and highs into the mid 50s. Friday: more showers and in the mid 50s.

Saturday: a stray shower with highs into the upper 50s. Sunday: partly sunny and the upper 50s again. Stay tuned!