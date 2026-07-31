Good morning and happy Friday! It’s been a soggy mid-week, but we’re a bit brighter as the workweek comes to a close.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, and while we could see an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, most of the day stays dry.. at least in terms of precipitation.

That said, it will feel quite muggy outside today– expect dew point temperatures in the 60s and some around 70, while air temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. If nothing else, it’ll certainly feel like summer!

As for the weekend? We stay mainly dry. There is a very slight chance of a shower Saturday afternoon, but anything we see would be incredibly limited. Otherwise, Saturday will be partly sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 70s for the coast and low to mid 80s inland. It’ll stay muggy as well.

Sunday will be similar– we’ll keep the temperatures in the upper 70s for the coast and low to mid 80s inland with a muggy feel even still. Rain chances are next to nothing, however, high-level clouds will increase throughout the day.

If you’re choosing a beach day, I don’t really think you can go wrong! That said, if you really want to narrow it down, I’d go with Saturday, simply because clouds will be more sparse.

Things get tricky as we dive back into the next workweek. We’re anticipating a cold front that will spark showers and storms on Monday. However, that front doesn’t want to go anywhere too quickly. Right now, it looks like it’ll stall, driving a few more showers, and even a thunderstorm as we get into Tuesday as well. It’ll stay muggy during this time as well.