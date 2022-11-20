7Weather – Sunday started off cold with most areas falling into the low/mid 20s. A weak disturbance offshore brought a few light showers to the Cape and Islands.

The focus of our Sunday forecast is the wind! The gusty breeze is already on the increase this morning and making it feel like the 20s. The cold wind takes us into the afternoon. Expect NW gusts 30-35 mph for most areas with some gusts near 40 mph.

Temperatures will reach the upper 30s/near 40 under sun and clouds today. Although that gusty wind will still make it feel like the 20s.

If you have dinner plans or you’re still celebrating a Patriots win 😉 … you’ll want to dress for the teens, as that is what it will feel like with the breeze still around this evening.

Monday will feature a chilly breeze with below average high temperatures. It’ll be more mild midweek. Southern New England weather will be great for travel plans ahead of Thanksgiving. Showers return Friday into Saturday.