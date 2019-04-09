Chilly And Gloomy Opening Day

7Weather- The gloomy weather will continue through the rest of Tuesday, and then rain moves in late in the day.

TUESDAY:

The overcast skies and patchy fog/mist will be with us all day. Make sure you layer up for the game!

Temperatures will be in the low 40s for the first pitch of the Red Sox Home Opener.

There could be some patchy drizzle throughout the second part of the game.

Rain starts around 5 PM in Worcester County, and closer to 6 PM in Boston.

Bring the rain gear if you plan to hangout in Boston after the game.

Notice that temperatures don’t move much. A few showers are linger around early tonight and then it gradually clears up

SOXCAST:

First pitch on Thursday is at 7:10 PM. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and skies are partly cloudy.

By the end of the game, it will be chilly in the low 40s.

First pitch is at the same time on Friday, and it’s looking mild in the mid 50s!

There could be a shower after the game and we stay in the mid 50s.

7-DAY:

Wednesday and Thursday are looking better than the start of the week.

Wednesday has periods of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 40s. Thursday is mostly sunny and mild in the mid 50s.

Some spots hit close to 60º on Friday. Clouds increase throughout the day and rain moves in overnight.

The showers clear by Saturday morning, and it gradually clears up and warms up into the upper 60s and low 70s!

Light showers move in throughout the afternoon on Sunday. Marathon Monday is look chilly with rain and wind.