Coastal Storm Bring Gusty Winds And Rain

7Weather- A coastal storm moves in late Wednesday and lingers in the area through Thursday. The main concerns are gusty winds and heavy rain.

This storm is fast moving, so we don’t have a prolonged onshore wind. We are not worried about beach erosion or coastal flooding.

The heaviest rain and peak wind gusts are expected between 11 PM Wednesday through 4 AM Thursday.

You won’t need the umbrella throughout the day Wednesday. It will be sunny and chilly as you walk out the door in the morning.

A Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight through 9 AM Wednesday for areas within I-94 and I-495, and northern Bristol County.

Highs will be in the low 60s in the afternoon and clouds will begin to move in around lunch time.

A few showers move in after 8 PM Wednesday.

Periods of heavy rain are expected around 11 PM Wednesday and continue through 4 AM Thursday. Winds also begin to crank up.

There could be some patchy fog between 6- 9 PM Thursday morning with some patchy mist, but the heavy rain is out of the area.

The afternoon remains windy with gusts up to 45 mph, and there could be patchy drizzle.

RAIN TOTALS: