Coldest air since February Followed by a Warm-Up Into the Next Week

This morning, temperatures started off into the single digits to low to mid teens.

Temperatures did not warm up all too much under plentiful sunshine, with highs remaining sub-freezing and with relentless winds that brought wind chills into the single digits to low teens through most of our Thursday.

The sunshine sticks around for our Friday with highs around 30°. As far as the wind chills for your Friday plans, the morning will feature feels like temps in the single digits for some.

By the afternoon, wind chills will be in the twenties, falling back into the teens to low 20s by Friday evening.

We finally break the freezing mark Saturday afternoon with highs into the low 30s, then we continue that warm-up into the start of the next week, with highs near 50 on Monday.

Christmas Eve brings highs into the 40s and Christmas Day into the upper 30s with a chance for some festive flakes on Wednesday evening. Otherwise, we have a dry stretch through the 7-day forecast. Enjoy!