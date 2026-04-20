Happy Marathon Monday! We saw a few isolated showers today, but that’s about it. Overall this week, we’re trending drier and pretty quiet!

This evening we could still see a spot shower. That chance is a bit higher over southeastern Massachusetts where rain will stick around longer.

But I will warn you: it’s going to be a cold one tonight! Overnight lows will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s overnight and into Tuesday morning. That’s winter coat territory, so make sure to bundle up!

While it’ll be a cold start in the morning, ample sunshine will help us to warm into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday morning starts in the mid 30s with highs near 50 degrees. Clouds will be around with a chance for a few spotty showers in the morning.

Thursday through Saturday look fantastic! Morning lows in the upper 30s with highs around 60 degrees. Skies look partly sunny all of those days.

Sunday will feature more clouds with a chance of rain that we’ll have to keep an eye on. Lows start near 40 degrees with highs near 60 degrees again. Monday: mostly cloudy and low 60s. Stay tuned!