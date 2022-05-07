7Weather- It’s cool and windy the next couple of days, and then we gradually warm up this upcoming week.

Mother’s Day still has lots of clouds around in the morning, but I think we’ll see some clearing throughout the afternoon. It remains windy with a northeast wind at 15-25mph, gusting to 35 mph.

The day starts in the mid 40s and then we get into the mid 50s in the afternoon. The coast stays near 50º with an onshore wind.

Monday morning starts with a few clouds and temperatures between 38-45º. Windy conditions will make it feel chilly.

That wind sticks around through the rest of the day and highs reach into the upper 50s inland. An onshore wind keeps the coast in the low 50s.

Tuesday morning starts chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s, and then we make it into the low 60s in the afternoon. Once again, a breezy onshore wind will keep the coast cooler.

Wednesday is mainly sunny and wind dies down. Highs reach into the mid 60s.

Whoa… yeah that’s three days in the 80s at the end of the 7-day. The coast (including Boston) will be cooler and likely into the 70s.