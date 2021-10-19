7Weather- It’s cool today in the 60s, and then we go back to above average temperatures for the rest of the week.

The day started off chilly, but we’ll be right where we should be for this time of year this afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Just like yesterday a gusty breeze will make it feel cool. The windiest part of the day will be in the early afternoon. There will be a cool breeze around at Fenway tonight, but not as breezy at will be this afternoon. Temperatures are in the mid 50s at first pitch and then they drop into the low 50s by the end of the game.

It won’t be as chilly Wednesday morning with temperatures in the low and mid 50s. Highs will be about 10 degrees above average in the afternoon in the upper 60s and low 70s. It is not as breezy and skies are mainly sunny. Wednesday’s 5PM game will be dry and mild! It’s in the mid 60s at first pitch and then it drops off into the low 60s by the end of the game. As we approach sunset at Fenway a full moon will be rising.

The mild weather sticks around the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low 70s. It cools off for the weekend with temperatures a few degrees below average in the 50s.