Today was a nice day with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. A persistent east wind all day kept the coast cooler and that will remain the case for the next two days. Inland spots will gradually cool over the next two days, while the coast has a similar feel the next couple of days with an easterly wind.

What we need is rain. The whole “April Showers” moniker hasn’t really lived up to the hype this year. April itself is running about 2″ below normal for rain, with 2026 almost 6″ below normal. Our next round of rain will arrive on Thursday. It’s a “good” rainy day where it’s scattered showers on-and-off starting Wednesday night and winding down Thursday evening. Hopefully that will allow a good chunk of the water to be absorbed by the ground and soil.

The rain will not only bring some relief to the soil, but also to the air! Pollen suffers, those numbers have been sky high the last few weeks and that remains the case this week. Tree pollen counts will stay severe the next two days, falling to high with the rain showers Thursday and the following Friday, “washing out” some of the atmosphere.

Tree pollen is about as high as it gets. Late April is when the tree pollen typically peaks, and as we all know it won’t just shut off one day, it will start to decline in the coming weeks. Of course, we won’t be done with pollen when that happens. As the tree pollen starts to wind down through the month of May, that’s when the grass pollens will start to ramp up and take us through the summer months ahead.