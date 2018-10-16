Decreasing Wind, Increasing Sun

Windy might even be an understatement from what we saw through the overnight. A lot of us saw wind gusts getting close to, if not surpassing 50 mph! It’ll still be a breezy day today, with west winds sustained at 10-20 mph but improvement from last night. Especially this morning, we could still see a few wind gusts in the 30-35 mph ballpark, but as the day goes on, winds will continue to relax.

All of this wind associated with the cold front that sparked showers overnight. As the cold front pushes rain out, it will be replaced with a lot of sun! That’s the good news. But these west to northwest winds will keep our temperatures on the cool side today. As you can see, there is plenty of cold air where the winds are coming from that will counteract today’s sunshine.