Dry Next Two Days, Rain Friday

7Weather- Enjoy the seasonable and dry conditions the next couple of days! Rain moves in on Friday to end the week.

Wednesday will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. It will be breezy at time with gusts up to 25mph.

Thursday will be chilly with sunshine in the morning and then a few clouds in the afternoon.

The next weather maker moves in on Thursday night into Friday. As the system moves in temperatures in some spots will be close to freezing. We could initially see a mix northwest of 495 that will quickly change to all rain by Friday morning.

Rain will be on and off through the day with periods of heavy rain. It will also be windy and mild with highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures start in the upper 40s on Saturday and then eventually drop into the upper 30s by the evening.

Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for snow showers. It will be chilly in the low 30s.

As of now, New Year’s Day be above average with that chance for showers.