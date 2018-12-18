Dry Next Two Days, Rain Friday

7Weather- The next two days will be dry and then we’re looking at a soaking rain on Friday,

A high pressure system will keep us dry and sunny mid-week. Wednesday will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures close to average in the low 40s.

Thursday will be sunny and mild in the upper 40s. Enjoy the dry weather, it’s not here to stay!

Are you traveling in the next few days? Wednesday and Thursday are looking good for travel but Friday likely has rain and windy conditions.

Right now it looks like the heavy rain moves through in the early morning. After mid-day it looks to be light on and off rain until the evening.

It will be a soaking rain with 1.5-2.5 inches possible.

Temperatures slowly drop on Saturday and we will be in the low 30s by the evening. Sunday is mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

We could see a few flurries on Christmas Eve with temperatures in the low 40s. Christmas Day is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the mid and upper 30s.