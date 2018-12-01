Dry Saturday, Wet and Mild Sunday

We’re turning the page to a new month and a new season…happy first day of Meteorological Winter, everyone!

Now before we get to the forecast, let’s talk about last month. November was most certainly a rainy month, but it was also one for the record books. It was the third wettest November on record for Boston with 9.26″ of rainfall, with most of the other records in the top 5 dating back to the 1800s!

Now we say goodbye to one of the wettest months on record, and hello to December starting off on a dry note…for now.

Out of the two weekend days, today will be the day to get any of the outdoor plans, chores, or decorating done, since we are tracking the next round of rain showers on the way kicking off tonight and continuing through at least tomorrow afternoon.

Tonight, as the rain moves in, we could see a few spots mixing with snow showers, then to sleet, and freezing rain, which could make for slippery travel conditions. Those locations include the Route 2 Corridor, and areas NW of 495. They are under a Winter Weather Advisory into early Sunday morning.

As for timing, the leading edge of precipitation moves in after 10PM tonight, working in from the southwest and continuing to move northeast. The rain/snow mix will likely be along and north of Route 2 by 2AM Sunday. That line continues to move north, so that by 7AM, it’s scattered rain showers. Heavy pockets of rain fill in by 11AM. By 5PM, the heaviest rain will be out of here, with just a few lingering showers mainly along the coastline.

What does this mean for the Patriots game tomorrow afternoon? Well, tailgating will be wet, but by kickoff, the heaviest of the rain will have already moved through, with just some light showers in the vicinity. The rest of the game should be dry, but will be foggy at times with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.

Monday also includes highs in the 50s before taking a tumble into the 30s by the evening commute. Expect breezy and much colder conditions by Tuesday and that colder air will stick around through the end of the week.