Happy Mother’s Day! What a spectacular day it was. We did end up with some spotty rain, but much of the day was warm and dry.

High temperatures today jumped way above average. Boston hit 74 degrees, Worcester 67 degrees and Nashua 72 degrees.

This evening temperatures will cool from the 60s into the 50s with overnight lows dropping to the low to mid 40s. Clouds will increase overnight with chances for spotty showers, primarily near southeastern Massachusetts.

The rest of your Monday?

Chilly start but brightening skies will help warm us into the low 60s.

Tuesday starts in the low 40s with highs in the low 60s. Skies will be bright again!

Rain chances return on Wednesday. The day starts dry and chilly in the 40s with increasing clouds and highs in the low 60s. Rain chances increase toward the afternoon and evening. The rain will be widespread for much of the day on Thursday. Prepare for a soaker! At least the rain won’t stop us from warming into the low 60s again.

Friday there may be some lingering isolated showers, otherwise it’ll be a little brighter and warmer in the upper 60s.

Next weekend we’re tracking a warm-up! Saturday: low-end chance for a spot showers, partly sunny and warm in the low 70s. Sunday: mid to upper 70s with a sun/cloud mix. Stay tuned!